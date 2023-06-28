CHICAGO — Wednesday gets underway with the metro area shrouded in smoke off Canada’s wildfires.

An Air Quality Alert remains the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana though Wednesday night. Counties include Cook, DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lake and McHenry in Illinois.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep outdoor activities short. Others should choose less strenuous activities limit active time outdoors.

As of 8 a.m. most of the area was still in the “very unhealthy” zone.

⚠️8AM Wednesday: Air quality continues to be "very unhealthy" across Chicagoland though numbers are slowly coming down. By this afternoon, our numbers should move us down below 200 into the unhealthy category. #Chicago #smoke #WildfireSmoke 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/JgcsXeE1iM — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) June 28, 2023

Tuesday’s peak reading in the city which was 258. The forecast suggests by Wednesday afternoon readings should be below 200.

A good reading would be considered in the zero to 50 range.

The City of Chicago is looking to protect vulnerable people from the haze and smoke that has covered the area. The city is making robo-calls to seniors with known lung or heart conditions. Billboards have also been posted warning people to avoid extended outdoor activity.

Experts advise people to turn on air purifiers, keep windows closed, and wear an N95 mask outdoors.

The day dawned with visibilities at 2 miles at O’Hare and 1.5-miles at Midway Airport–and visibilities have been slashed by the blanket of smoke across the Midwest.

When is improved air quality on the way?

As a dome of blazing heat which has broiled an area from Arizona to Texas for well over a week expands northward, the jet stream running around the heat dome’s northern periphery shifting northward into the Midwest. This raises the potential for storm clusters to begin organizing and rotating through the Chicago area. The first comes in potentially Wednesday night. Others are likely to follow, no doubt separated by extended rain/storm-free periods extending into Friday and Saturday.

Timing of these storm clusters, always a challenge in these patterns, will dictate the speed and effectiveness in “thinning” out the smoke we see as Wednesday comes on.

Thunderstorms produce vigorous updrafts, downdrafts and outflows–all of which act to “mix” the air–a process which is likely to thin out smoke and pollution levels.

The downside of any “ring of fire” pattern is that some of the storm clusters which end up rotating around the may be capable of severe weather production–the pattern’s t-storms reaching high into the atmosphere and into the strong upper winds transferring some of the upper wind energy bring down to the surface in storm gusts.

But the “positives” are two-fold in this situation.

First, “ring of fire” storms act to “thin out” smoke and pollution. At the same time they deliver much needed rain. We’re still, after all, in a state of drought. The rains may not end up “drought-busters”–but they may well put a dent in the near 7″ Chicago area rain deficit we’ve watch develop since April.