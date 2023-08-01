CHICAGO — The NASA research aircraft took off Tuesday morning for a “very loud” flight over the Chicago area.

According to Flight Aware, NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center’s DC-8 aircraft took off from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, located in Ohio, at around 9:50 a.m.

The proposed flight path is also on Flight Aware. The aircraft will fly up through Indiana and may be over southern Lake County before flying in a rectangle pattern through the south suburbs.

The aircraft will then fly into the city — flying through parts of the South Side, West Side and Northwest Side before heading to southern Wisconsin.

It will then fly over parts of the northern suburbs and back into the city. According to Flight Aware, the aircraft will fly across parts of the West Side again and Lincoln Park.

It is scheduled to land at 6:18 p.m.

NASA is warning residents that it will be flying at a low-altitude. It will also be “very loud” and those with sensitivities to loud noises should be aware.

The aircraft will be collecting data for air quality and sources of pollution.

Visit here to track the flight.