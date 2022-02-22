‘Very creepy video’ leads to arrest of Chicago man following Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A Chicago man is facing federal charges for allegedly breaching the Capitol during the 2021 insurrection.

The Justice Department said three different people tipped them off about Athanasios Zoyganeles due to Facebook posts he made at the Capitol.

A tipster told authorities Zoyganeles posted a “very creepy video of him in the Capitol saying Nazis, where are you?” documents state.

According to the documents, Zoygangeles allegedly told a friend on Facebook, “No im done i was teargassed maced and they were throwing flash bangs at me but I still stayed on the front lines. It wasn’t easy but we did it.”

A search warrant placed Zoygangles’ phone inside the Capitol for nearly an hour.

He was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.