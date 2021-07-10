Venetian Parade canceled due to weather after several years of absence

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Venetian Parade has been canceled due to weather after a planned return following several years of absence.

For years the event took place on Lake Michigan itself, but the event moved to the Chicago River this year, with organizers saying it has been several years since the event took place at all.

The event was planned for 2016 but was also canceled due to a lack of participants.

“I’m honored to be here with the Italian community, they raise millions to help organizations with support,” Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said.

Boats are typically decorated by their owners before a lighted parade along the water, culminating with fireworks at Navy Pier.

The money raised from the event goes toward the Italian-American Human Relations Foundation.

“They have sent kids to Milan to learn music to be part of the art programs, we are here to see if we can make that happen again,” Trevian Kutti, a member of the foundation said.

