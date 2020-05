WHEELING, Ill. — Police are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a home in suburban Wheeling.

SkyCam9 flew over the scene at Elmhurst and Equestrian roads at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police appeared to be conducting a search, but it is not clear who they were searching for.

No other information was available. Check back for updates.

WHEELING: Vehicle crashed into home near Elmhurst Rd and Equestrian pic.twitter.com/hfqBnUqAUN — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) May 20, 2020

