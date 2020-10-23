Valparaiso 19-year-old guilty of murder in deaths of Lake County teens

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana man has been convicted in killings of two teenagers who were shot to death last year during a drug-related armed robbery.

A Porter County jury found 19-year-old Connor Kerner guilty Thursday of two counts each of murder and murder in perpetration of a robbery, among other charges.

A judge set Kerner’s sentencing for Dec. 8.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that the Valparaiso man had allegedly confessed to a then-girlfriend that he had killed 18-year-old Thomas Grill, of Cedar Lake and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John, in February 2019 in the attached garage of his maternal grandparents’ Hebron-area home.