Vaccine mandate for Chicago police officers upheld by arbitrator

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday that an arbitrator has ruled that the city’s vaccine mandate for CPD officers is valid and the grievances filed are denied.

The ruling means all rank-and-file Chicago police officers will have to be fully vaccinated to keep their jobs.

“The arbitrator set specific dates by which members who are not yet vaccinated must get the first dose and the second dose and we’ll be sharing that information with the department as well as rank-and-file members so they are aware of what the arbitrator’s ruling is,” Lightfoot said.

.⁦@chicagosmayor⁩ announces that an arbitrator has ruled that the city’s vaccine mandate for CPD officers is valid. ⁦⁦@WGNNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ql6BOD9v71 — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) February 23, 2022

In the past, Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara has been outspoken against the mandate and has encouraged officers not to comply.

Amid the city’s fight with the FOP, a Cook County judge sent the dispute to arbitration last year, pushing back the original Dec. 31 deadline for officers to get vaccinated.

Lightfoot said she hoped Wednesday’s decision would convince even more officers to get their vaccines. Still, those who don’t comply could be stripped of their police powers

At last report, Chicago police had the lowest vaccination numbers of any city department:

74% have reported they are vaccinated.

23% said they were not vaccinated.

The rest of the department did not report their vaccination status.

Statistics show 86% of all city employees report being vaccinated.