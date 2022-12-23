CHICAGO — The United States Postal Service is asking residents to clear away ice and snow to help letter carriers deliver holiday mail and packages.

“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” said Tim Norman, USPS Strategic Communications. “Maintaining a clear path to the mail box — including steps, porches, walkways and street approaches – will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service, and help them get those letters and packages delivered on time.”

Delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against mailboxes, USPS said.

Blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear to deposit their mail and for the Postal Service to collect the mail for delivery, USPS said. Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice as well.