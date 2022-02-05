US Women’s Hockey team has south suburb rooting for them

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. — Family and friends toasted their hometown Olympian Saturday morning.

Abbey Murphy is a forward on the U.S. Women’s Olympic hockey team. The 19-year-old is the team’s second youngest member.

Her family says she loved the sport from day one.

While she’s on her journey in Beijing, Evergreen Park residents are showing their love.

It was pizza and beer for breakfast at Barraco’s restaurant in the south suburb where more than 250 people, including her parents Ed and Lynne Murphy, watched the U.S. face off against Russia.

When she gets home, her parents will make sure it doesn’t all go to her head. She will have chores to do.

“We’re proud of her,” Ed Murphy said.

“But we’ll keep her humble,” Lynne Murphy said.

“There’s a lot of dog crap and garbage that’s got to get picked up,” Ed Murphy said with a laugh.

The defending Olympic champion overcame a slow start and won 5-0.

The U.S. sees Switzerland next on Sunday.