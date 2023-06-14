CHICAGO — Urban Prep Academy lost another appeal Wednesday as it tried to keep its charter status and stop a Chicago Public Schools takeover.

While siding with the Chicago Board of Education, a judge said Urban Prep didn’t meet the necessary threshold for a temporary restraining order but stressed this is not a judgement on the merits of the case overall.

CPS moved to strip Urban Prep of its charter status last fall. It said it’s planning to keep both campuses open and automatically enroll the students there. It also plans to keep qualified staff on board.

A judge plans to rule on the charter school network’s temporary restraining order against CPS. CPS moved last fall to take control of Urban Prep’s schools in Bronzeville and Englewood amid allegations of financial misconduct against the charter’s founder.

The Illinois Board of Education denied Urban Prep’s appeal to renew its charter in April.

Urban Prep is the city’s only all-boys charter school and is nationally recognized for sending all of its seniors to college year after year.



