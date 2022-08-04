CHICAGO — The founder and CEO of Chicago’s Urban Prep Academies has resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

WBEZ was the first to report that Urban Prep’s founder, Tim King, resigned after the Chicago Public Schools inspector general substantiated sexual misconduct allegations against him. This comes as Urban Prep has also been under increased scrutiny for its finances.

Following a more than yearlong investigation, a letter CPS sent to parents on Wednesday that does not name King directly says:

“Based on interviews and documentation, the IG’s office concluded the administrator engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year old UPA student and engaged in other misconduct involving the victim.”

The CPS Title IX coordinator denied the administrator’s appeal and he resigned last week.

In a statement King says:

“I will do everything possible to fight these false accusations, which were dismissed by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. I have spent 30 years as an educator focused on helping young Black men go to college. One way or another, that work will continue.”

King has received many honors. He once named a People Magazine hero of the year. Now he is barred from entering CPS buildings and from having any contact with Urban Prep students.

With charter school campuses in Englewood and Bronzeville, Urban Prep has been celebrated for 100% college acceptance rate for its students.