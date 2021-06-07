Urban Prep Academies teachers to go on strike

CHICAGO — Teachers for the three campuses of Urban Prep Academies plan to go on strike Monday, citing drastically lower pay than their CPS counterparts and a need for more classroom resources and benefits.

The three campuses of the all-boys Urban Prep Academy enroll approximately 650 students and routinely post high college acceptance rates.

The Chicago Teachers Union began contract talks back in November 2018, discussing the need for more resources at the charter school, better pay and health insurance and special education resources.

The starting salary for teachers at Urban Prep Academies is approximately $11,000 lower than their CPS counterparts. The union also filed an unfair labor practice charge for refusal to release key financial information.

Teachers at Urban Prep are expected to make a statement highlighting their next steps later Monday morning.