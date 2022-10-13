CHICAGO — A Chicago man and his father, charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, have both pled guilty to a misdemeanor, according to court documents obtained by WGN News.

Matt Bokoski and his father, Bradley James Bokoski, 58, of Utah, traveled to Washington to hear President Donald Trump speak at a rally on Jan. 6 and followed the crowd to the Capitol, which they entered through a breached Senate door, a complaint read.

Photos show the two men entering the Capitol and Matthew Bokoski draped in a flag bearing Trump’s name.

The surveillance footage places them inside the building five minutes after the violent crowd breached the Capitol.

Both were arrested in May.

They will be sentenced in Washington on Jan. 17.