Upside Down Parade kicks off city’s Halloween events

CHICAGO — It’s the countdown to Halloween, and Chicago’s Mayor and First Lady helped to kick off a week filled with events around the city.

WGN’s Gaynor Hall takes us to the Upside Down Parade.

“We’re very excited, looks like it’s going to be a beautiful day to be in Washington Park,” Chicago First Lady Amy Eshleman said.

With music and dance on display, plenty of costumes and bags filled with sweet treats were part of the Upside Down Parade, returning Saturday afternoon in Washington Park.

“This is a parade where everybody participates. We walk the parade route, we get to experience 25 wonderful arts groups in Chicago who will be performing,” Eshleman said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and First Lady Amy Esleman joined in on the fun, while reminding residents to remain mindful of COVID-19 guidelines.

The parade is part of a week-long celebration in Chicago, including pop-up Halloweek on the Block events in neighborhoods across the city.

All of the events lead up to the Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade next Saturday night, with thousands of people expected to line State Street for a spooky showcase of Chicago’s cultural community.

