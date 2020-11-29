UPS truck rolls over on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A UPS truck rolled over on Chicago’s Northwest Side Saturday night, striking another car at an intersection many residents say is prone to accidents.

The accident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Central Avenue and Bryn Mawr Avenue in Jefferson Park.

Police said a car was traveling south on Central Avenue when it collided with the UPS truck traveling east on Bryn Mawr Avenue, causing the truck to roll over, striking a parked car.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries for observation.