UPS to hire nearly 3,300 seasonal employees in Chicago area ahead of holiday season

CHICAGO — UPS announced on Thursday that it expects to hire over 3,270 seasonal employees ahead of the holiday season in the Chicago area.

The package shipment giant plans to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees during the annual increase in package volume expected to last from October 2020 until January 2021.

Officials for UPS said they plan to hire over 1,500 driver-helpers, 1,060 package handlers and 690 drivers. Pay for driving positions start at $21 an hour, while pay for package handlers and driver-helpers starts at $14.50 an hour.

UPS said nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce began in a seasonal position, and that the company has hired approximately 35% of seasonal workers to a permanent position.

Local facilities hiring seasonal workers include:

2100 North Hicks Road, Palatine, IL

2525 Shermer Road, Northbrook, IL

2301 Rose Street, Franklin Park, IL

100 South Lombard Road, Addison, IL

1400 S. Jefferson Street, Chicago, IL

6700 West 73rd Street, Bedford Park, IL

16328 John Lane Crossing, Lockport, IL

16701 Center Street, Harvey, IL

Interested applicants can apply at UPS’ recruitment site here.