CHICAGO — UPS is looking to hire 3,500 seasonal employees across the Chicago area for the upcoming holiday season.

Full and part-time seasonal positions include delivery drivers, Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) drivers and package handlers. Seasonal hourly pay rates for package handlers and driver helpers begin at $21 per hour. Driving jobs start at $23 per hour.

Permanent positions are also available. UPS revealed that nearly 50,000 seasonal employees have earned enduring jobs over the past two years.

Nationally, UPS expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees. Nearly 80% of open positions do not require an interview, as the postal service says its digital-first process — from online application to job offer — will take up to 20 minutes.

“The best talent delivers the best service. That’s why we’re proud to offer industry-leading pay for UPS part-timers, full-timers and seasonal employees alike,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. “We’re looking forward to delivering yet another leading on-time performance this holiday season and helping thousands of workers kick off their UPS careers in the process.”

Those interested in seasonal work at UPS should apply at upsjobs.com. UPS employees can refer friends and family for UPS jobs at ups.loop.jobs.