CHICAGO — A UPS driver was shot Tuesday morning while delivering packages in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

According to police the UPS workers was in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue around 11 a.m. when shots were fired.

Officials from the Chicago Fire Department said the driver suffered multiple graze wounds and was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police have not released any details about the shooting.

Police are investigating.

No one is in custody.