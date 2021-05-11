‘Unsecured gun’ leads to no charges for juvenile involved in 12-year-old Chicago girl’s death

HAZEL CREST, Ill. – No charges will be filed against a juvenile involved in the death of 12-year-old Erica Gibson due to “access to an unsecured gun.”

Gibson was shot Saturday night in the Carriage Hills subdivision at around 10 p.m. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, Hazel Crest police said a juvenile was involved and will not be charged.

“At this time, the investigation shows this to be another case of young people having access to an unsecured weapon in a home that had a tragic ending,” police said.

Gibson, 12, of Chicago, was on a pep dance team that was preparing for a competition.

“She was a really good kid. I was in shock. I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t want to accept it,” coach Kamile Beal said.

Officials have not said if any charges are possible for adults in the home.