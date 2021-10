A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. — A Chicago police officer was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries after an unmarked CPD vehicle was struck by a train in Elmwood Park Saturday evening, according to police.

Police said the vehicle was in the 7700 block of West Grand Avenue just after 5:10 p.m. when it was struck by a train.

An officer was transported to a local hospital where they are expected to be OK. There is no further information available.