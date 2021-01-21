University of Illinois considers tuition freeze

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Illinois system is considering freezing tuition rates this academic year.

The move would affect incoming in-state freshmen and non-resident undergrads. If the proposal is accepted, rates will freeze for the next four years.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the proposal would boost the cost of room and board rates by 2% at the Urbana-Champaign campus, 2.6% at the Chicago campus and 1.4% at the Springfield campus for new students in the 2021-22 school year. The proposal also calls for student fees and assessments to rise by 0.8% at the two most populous locations.

The full board of trustees will debate the measure Thursday.