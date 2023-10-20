CHICAGO — Students and some facility members rallied at the University of Chicago campus on Friday to show their support for Palestine.

The “Students For Justice in Palestine” group urged University of Chicago leadership to stop investing and partnering with Israel organizations. Specifically, calling for the university to stop supporting Israel by divesting from the university’s investments in Israel.

Hundreds of students and faculty gathered outside the university’s administration building at Levi Hall in support of Palestinians who are dying and losing their homes amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

Along with students, some faculty members also spoke about the issue with one faculty member challenging the school’s decision to stay apolitical amid the crisis.

The university responding to Friday’s rally in the following statement:

“The University has developed a consensus against taking social or political stances on issues outside its core mission. The University’s longstanding position is that doing this through investments or other means would only diminish the University’s distinctive contribution, providing a home for faculty and students to espouse and challenge the widest range of social practices” University of Chicago

Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 4,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry. Nearly half Gaza’s population — the vast majority of whom are already refugees — have been displaced.

As the Israeli military gears up for a ground invasion and pledges to topple Hamas, the futures of Gaza and its 2.3 million Palestinians look uncertain.