University of Chicago student shot while sitting on Green Line train dies after days in hospital

CHICAGO — A University of Chicago student who was shot while sitting on a Green Line train last week died Sunday.

20-year-old Max Lewis was sitting on the CTA train at the 51st Street Green Line Station around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1 when, police say, he was struck by a stray bullet.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The Cook County Medical Examiner reported Lewis died Sunday.

Monday, the university released a statement that said:

The University of Chicago community is devastated by the loss of Max Solomon Lewis, an undergraduate student who has passed away from injuries related to being shot while sitting in an off-campus Chicago Transit Authority elevated train on Thursday, July 1. Our deepest sympathies are with Max’s family, friends, and all who knew him. He was a talented student and beloved individual who will be greatly missed.

Initially, the Chicago Fire Department officials listed his age as 22.