CHICAGO — University of Chicago men’s soccer head coach Julianne Sitch is going where no woman has gone before.

The Maroon’s trailblazing head coach became the first woman to lead a men’s soccer program — across any division — to an NCAA Final Four appearance.

Sitch, a native to Oswego, Illinois, former All-American at DePaul university and defender for the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL, became only the second woman to serve as a head coach for one of the 415 teams in NCAA Division III men’s soccer.

The United States Department of Education reports that only 5% of coaches in NCAA men’s sports are women, but Sitch is hoping that changes soon.

“If you don’t see it, you don’t believe it, you don’t dream it,” Sitch said. “It gives them something to aspire to be.”