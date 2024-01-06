The grounding comes after a mid-flight emergency landing that involved a Boeing 737 near Portland, Oregon Friday

CHICAGO — Chicago-based commercial airliner United Airlines temporarily suspended service on a select number of Boeing model aircraft Saturday, likely leading to dozens of cancellations.

According to a statement released by United Saturday, they are grounding a number of their Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft to conduct an inspection required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

“United has temporarily suspended service on select Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft to conduct an inspection required by the FAA,” the statement reads. “We are working directly with impacted customers to find them alternative travel options.”

United has 79 Boeing 737 MAX 9’s in their fleet, including about 33 that have already received the necessary inspection required by the FAA.

Removing the select number of Boeing 737 Max 9’s from service is expected to cause about 60 cancellations in Chicago Saturday.

Boeing released the follow statement after the grounding of their 737 MAX line:

“Safety is our top priority and we deeply regret the impact this event has had on our customers and their passengers. We agree with and fully support the FAA’s decision to require immediate inspections of 737-9 airplanes with the same configuration as the affected airplane. In addition, a Boeing technical team is supporting the NTSB’s investigation into last night’s event. We will remain in close contact with our regulator and customers.” Boeing Communications

The inspections and expected cancellations coincide with Boeing coming under fire for the safety of their 737 MAX line after an Alaska Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing mid-flight.

On Friday, a window panel blew out on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 seven minutes after takeoff from Portland, Oregon. The rapid loss of cabin pressure pulled the clothes off a child and caused oxygen masks to drop from the ceiling, but miraculously none of the 174 passengers and six members were injured. Pilots made a safe emergency landing.

The FAA also placed an emergency order on the 737 MAX model line Saturday, grounding 171 of the planes on an international level. The incident is the third such safety concern for the line, the other two incidents being deadly crashes shortly after its debut.