CHICAGO — The CEO of United Airlines has issued an apology after he took a private jet this week while the airline struggled with widespread flight delays and cancelations due to weather.

In a statement, Scott Kirby said it was the wrong decision and insensitive to customers who were waiting to get home.

A spokesperson for the airline told The Wall Street Journal he flew from New Jersey to Denver because he couldn’t get a seat on a commercial flight.

In a statement, which was sent to WGN-TV, he also apologized to the employees.

“Watching our team firsthand with our customers at four different airports and during countless meetings this week, it’s clear to me they represent the best of United, and I regret that I have distracted from their professionalism,” Scott said. “I promise to better demonstrate my respect for the dedication of our team members and the loyalty of our customers.”

United Airlines didn’t pay for the private flight, the spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal.

The airline faced several challenges earlier this week due to storms in the Northeast.

Several flight attendants of the Chicago-based airline told WGN Investigates some of them have been stuck in cities without hotel rooms and waited on hold for hours to find out their flight assignments.