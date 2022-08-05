CHICAGO — Due to staffing shortages, local families won’t be able to board the Polar Express until at least 2023.

According to Amtrak, they do not have enough certified operating crews to run the private charter train out of Union Station and public transit services this holiday season, which lead to the decision to cancel the service.

The train ride was originally planned to be an hour-long experience set to the soundtrack of the movie where passengers are greeted by a conductor who punches their golden ticket, dancing chefs serve them hot chocolate, and Santa and his helpers go around and hand out the first gift of Christmas—a silver sleigh bell.