Union nurses say they have deal at U of Illinois Hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — Union nurses at the University of Illinois Hospital say they have reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year contract.

The Illinois Nurses Association said in a statement Thursday the contract includes a promise to hire 160 more nurses to cut down on patient loads, promises of more protective gear and hazard pay for working during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement follows a weeklong strike by 800 nurses that ended Saturday when they went back to work without an agreement.

The agreement still needs the approval of a majority of the approximately 1,400 union nurses in a vote Monday.