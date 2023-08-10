MAYWOOD, Ill. — Uninsured and underinsured women will have the opportunity to receive free cervical and breast cancer screenings.

Loyola Medicine is hosting their eighth annual ‘See, Test and Treat‘ event August 19 to provide preventative care for women who may not have access to it.

A Loyola Medicine spokesperson said underinsured and uninsured women between the ages of 30 and 64 can receive free cervical cancer screenings with same day results.

All uninsured and underinsured women between 40 and 64 are eligible to receive free mammograms with results within three to five days.

At last year’s event, 59 uninsured women received screenings — some for the first time.

“It is so important that women get screened early for breast and cervical cancer because catching these cancers in their early stages can literally save their lives — both of these cancers are easier to treat earlier on than in later stages,” Dr. Eva M. Wojcik said.

For more information: See, Test & Treat Program – CAP Foundation