‘Under the Chicago Sky’: Thousands of teens attending prom at Soldier Field

CHICAGO – Thousands of Chicago teens are able to attend prom at Soldier Field this weekend after having to sit out last year.

Noble Schools, which runs 17 charter high schools and one middle school for CPS, were able to have a safe prom Friday night for thousands of students.

The theme is “A Night Under the Chicago Sky.”

“I thought everything was canceled, every single thing,” said student Mia Byas. “But our school ensured us like ‘we’re going to get you the best things we can’ and it was the best.”

There was no meals or dancing, but students were able to get a full tour of Soldier Field; even going in the locker room.

Around 1,000 students attended Friday night and 1,000 more are scheduled to attend Saturday night.