Unaccompanied Afghan children arrive in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Department of Homeland Security confirms a flight carrying unaccompanied Afghan children arrived in Chicago today from Qatar. The kids have been identified by aide organizations as traveling without a parent, legal guardian or other trusted adult.

“This flight took place to ensure children are unified with vetted sponsors and family members as quickly as possible and was done in accordance with public health guidelines,” a DHS spokesperson said.

Homeland Security officials did not say how many children were on the flight, but Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky’s office said it expects 860 refugees of all ages will be coming to Illinois, with approximately 550 settling in the Chicago. Schakowsky’s office expects more arrivals on October 1.

JUST IN: 75 children and teens arrived this morning in Chicago from Afghanistan, announces @nubiawillman of the city's office of @ChiNewAmericans. — Heather Cherone (@HeatherCherone) September 22, 2021

A spokesperson for Mayor Lori Lightfoot refused to confirm nor deny the report, only saying the city stands ready to help those displaced.

Some children were united with vetted sponsor families or relatives upon arrival at O’Hare International Airport. Others will remain in the care of the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement. Homeland Security said the children received MMR vaccinations before departing for the US and, if eligible, will be receiving COVID-19 vaccines after arriving.