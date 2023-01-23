CHICAGO — The facility strike at the University of Illinois Chicago is officially over and classes will resume Monday.

UIC said the university and faculty union have reached a tentative agreement on a final contract. The union was pushing for higher minimums for the lowest-paid faculty, higher pay that reflects inflation and improved mental health services on campus for both faculty and students.

With a tentative agreement, the university said all classes and labs will be held without further interruption.

The parties were able to find common ground on a contract, addressing various faculty concerns and bridging the gap in compensation offers.

Details of the agreement will be provided after ratification.