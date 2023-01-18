CHICAGO — Faculty at the University of Illinois Chicago will remain on strike after a Wednesday bargaining session failed to yield the desired results.

Jan. 18 was the second day of protests after a 12-hour negotiation session on Monday failed to produce a contract both the university and the union could agree upon. The decision to strike came after faculty had worked nine-plus months without a contract.

The union is pushing for higher minimums for the lowest-paid faculty, higher pay that reflects inflation and improved mental health services on campus for both faculty and students.

“I think it is clear that the faculty and students are together and standing strong. We have had amazing bargaining support Monday and today–the community is with us,” said Anna Kornbluh, professor of English and a member of the UICUF bargaining committee. “It is equally clear that the UIC management team is working in a leadership vacuum.”

The next bargaining session has not yet been scheduled.