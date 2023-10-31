CHICAGO — The University of Illinois Chicago Health hosted Halloween festivities for patients and their families Tuesday.

Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients were joined by their loved ones on Tuesday to enjoy a Halloween parade that lead to a party.

Trick-or-Treating through the hallways and a costume contest allowed the patients an opportunity to celebrate the joyful and spooky holiday of Halloween.

No word on the winner of the competition, but in the video player above, viewers can clearly see stiff competition.

For more information on UI Health, click here.