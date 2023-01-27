Opening day of the new Adult Emergency Department at University of Chicago Medicine (Photo by Rob Hart)

CHICAGO — The Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago has decided to withdraw from national medical school rankings due to inequity and misrepresentation in medical education, according to a UChicago Medicine press release.

In a letter to U.S. News sent on Wednesday the Pritzker School of Medicine states:

“This decision is based on our judgement that the current methodology raises deep concerns about inequity perpetuated by the misuse of metrics that fail to capture the quality or outcomes of medical education for t hose who most need these data: applicants to medical school.”

In the release, Vineet Arora, MD, Dean for medical education of the Pritzker School, expresses pride in the school’s widely diverse student population among nationally ranked medical schools yet stresses the importance of addressing health inequities in the predominantly Black communities on the South Side.

“We also know there is more work to do around advancing diversity and inclusion, as well as health equity,” Arora added.

The school hopes to ease the stakes of the application process from the costly education and high post-graduate debt that comes along with the high-stress environment of medical school.

Pritzker School leaders have pledged to share information on their website and say they welcome discussion in reference to future rankings.

More information can be found on their website: UChicago’s Pritzker School of Medicine calls for discussion on ratings system as it withdraws from U.S. News rankings – UChicago Medicine