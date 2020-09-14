Uber passenger shot, killed in Sheridan Park after violent weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO — An Uber passenger was shot and killed in Sheridan Park early Monday morning, police said.

At around 12:45 a.m., police responded to the 1200 block of West Leland on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 27-year-old man was getting into an Uber when someone in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire. The man was shot in the chest, stomach and neck and was pronounced dead the scene.

The shooting woke up Sheridan Park resident Leonard Burton.

“It makes me sad and mad something like this here it’s supposed to be a safe neighborhood,” he said.

With 53 shot, including 13 fatally, this past weekend was more violent than Labor Day weekend.

Monday morning, CPD Supt. David Brown said while officers continue to recover illegal guns off the streets, nearly 7,500 of them in 2020, one incident from over the weekend highlights what he said is a recurring problem.

“Many of you ask me every Monday what are we doing why is it not working what we are doing is our part,” he said.

CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan elaborated further.

“This offender was on electronic monitoring for firearm offense,” Deenihan said.

He is referring to Timmy Jordan, who allegedly shot and killed two people and injured three others at a party in South Austin Saturday.

“This person has seven felonies and yet the’re out on the streets in our neighborhoods on electronic monitoring,” Brown said. “What are we doing? it’s beyond frustrating, it makes your blood boil.”

In the shooting of the Uber passenger, no suspects are in custody as Area Three detectives continue to investigate.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.