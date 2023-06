CHICAGO — A rideshare passenger died after he was shot while inside an Uber Sunday night, police said.

According to police, the 19-year-old was in the car in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street around 9 p.m. Sunday in the city’s University Village neighborhood.

Police said the man was approached by an armed man who fired shots then fled.

Police said the driver took the victim to Rush Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.