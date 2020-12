CHICAGO — A 55-year-old Uber driver was carjacked at gunpoint when he picked up two passengers on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 4500 block of S. Prairie. Police said the ride share driver picked up two men who made him pull over and took his phone, wallet and 2019 silver Nissan Rogue at gunpoint.

The driver was not injured during the incident.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.