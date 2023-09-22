CHICAGO — More auto plants could close Friday as United Auto Workers threaten to expand their strike.

Currently the strike has rolled out to three assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri.

Chicago area members who are part of UAW Local 551 have not been called to strike yet, but they say they are ready if needed.

Members of UAW Local 551 manufacture SUV’s, like the Ford Explorer.

On Thursday, fellow union members rallied in harmony with the UAW as a whole. They are joining thousands of union auto workers across the nation and are demanding a fair and equitable contract from the big three automakers: GM, Ford and Stellantis.

Things that they are looking for include across-the-board wage increases of 36 percent over four years, a 32-hour work week with 40-hour pay and a return to pensions.

Local 551 members have received support from fellow labor union leaders like Stacy Davis Gates, the president of the Chicago Teachers Union.

The new strike deadline is Friday at noon. Union leaders said there will be new strike targets unless there’s “serious progress” towards agreements.