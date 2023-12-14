The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear a case about “what constitutes bribery” could delay the trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Madigan is charged with using his unrivaled political power to obtain work for his private law practice. He was indicted by federal prosecutors in March 2022 on 22 counts for his alleged role in a racketeering conspiracy linked to lobbying practices during his time in politics. Madigan pleaded not guilty on federal racketeering, bribery, wire fraud and extortion charges.

There was also the separate scheme that saw the power company ComEd admit to hiring Madigan allies as ghost payrollers, with the hope of winning his support on key legislation.

Four people – including ComEd’s former CEO and Madigan’s top lieutenant, Tim Mapes – have already been convicted.

Mapes faces up to 20 years in prison for obstruction of justice and up to five years for perjury. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2024.

Now, Mapes and the three others convicted in the ComEd corruption trial are asking for their sentencing to be delayed while the Supreme Court decides a different case involving a Northwest Indiana mayor convicted of bribery.

In that case, James Snyder, the former mayor of Portage, Ind., was convicted on one count each of bribery and tax obstruction in February 2019. But in December 2021, a federal judge ruled that Snyder had legitimate issues for appeal and could remain free on bond rather than surrender and begin serving a 21-month prison sentence.

Now, on Wednesday, the Supreme Court agreed to review Snyder’s conviction.

That pending case could have ramifications on the sentencing of the “ComEd Four” and on the trial of Madigan, which is scheduled to begin in April.

“It’s the difference between a bribe, which is something you give before you do the acts, and a gratuity – something you do after the acts,” former federal prosecutor Pat Brady explained to WGN. “In the Snyder case, he was the mayor of Portage, (and) he got a $13,000 consulting contract after steering a bunch of garbage truck work to these contractors.

“That’s technically a gratuity. A bribe is: ‘I give you $10 and you change the law for me.’ That’s a bribe.”

Madigan is expected to ask for his trial to be delayed, arguing there’s no point in conducting a trial if the Supreme Court is planning to rule on that key bribery issue.