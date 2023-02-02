CHICAGO — The U.S. Secretary for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is expected to be in Chicago Thursday to address the city’s ongoing spread of homelessness.

Secretary Marcia Fudge is scheduled to appear alongside Mayor Lori Lightfoot to “highlight the Biden Administration’s commitment to addressing homelessness,” according to a press release.

Fudge and Lightfoot plan to share their remarks at Brainerd Park Apartments, a residential complex which provides housing for low-income families including those who are considered homeless.

According to the apartment’s website, the 36-unit structure was created by Chicago-based non-profits Christian Community Health Center and Full Circle Communities.

The complex first opened in September of 2018 and targets renters earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income, with eight units specifically for renters defined as homeless by the Federal Home Loan Bank.

WGN plans to livestream the event within this story beginning at approximately 10:45 a.m.