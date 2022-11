CHICAGO — Two women are dead after a house fire Tuesday in West Englewood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire was reported in the 7200 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to the fire department. This is on the city’s South Side.

In a tweet, the fire department said two women were found dead during a secondary search.

This is the second fatal fire on Tuesday in the city.

Additional details, including the identities of the women who died, haven’t been released.