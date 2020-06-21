2 teen boys killed following South Shore shooting

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old and 16-year-old were killed following a South Shore shooting Saturday night.

Just before 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 7900 block of South Luella Avenue on the report of a shooting.

The teens were in an alley when a male suspect fired shots at both of them.

Police said the teens were transported to the University of Chicago where they were pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody as Area Two detectives continue to investigate.

You can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.