2 people killed in single-vehicle crash in Warren Township

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ill. Two 23-year-old men were killed in a one-vehicle crash in Warren Township Saturday night, according to police.

Police said Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash with injuries at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Stearns School Road just east of Route 45 in Warren Township.

Officers discovered a 2009 Audi TTS at the scene with extreme damage.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests the car, driven by a 23-year-old man of Waukegan, was traveling westbound at a high speed on Stearns School Road before losing control and striking a guardrail on the north side of the roadway.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 23-year-old man of Hainesville, was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where they both were pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

