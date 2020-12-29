Two people injured in Rolling Meadows condo fire

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — A resident and a firefighter were injured in a Rolling Meadows condominium fire early Tuesday morning that displaced 18 families.

Witnesses describe a frantic effort to stop the fire at approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, at a large condominium complex on the 2400 block of West Algonquin Road.

“The husband was in the window with his own hands, trying with his own hands breaking the windows and trying to put the fire out,” neighbor Theresa Carrillo said of one resident.

Carrillo added that the man’s wife was panicked that her dogs were trapped inside. She suffered smoke inhalation in an effort to save them.

Both the woman and a firefighter were treated at Northwest Community Hospital, and are both in stable condition.

Rolling Meadows firefighters moved quickly to contain the ferocious blaze to single 18-unit building, proved more difficult by evacuating the condos make sure no one was trapped inside.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the 18 families displaced by the fire and can be reached here.