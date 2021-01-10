Two killed in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — Two people were killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said a 21-year-old man was driving with a woman in the 3000 block of West Jackson Street at approximately 8:33 p.m. Saturday when people inside a moving dark-blue BMW opened fire, striking and killing both.

The man was struck multiple times and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Police said the perpetrators crashed into a parked, empty vehicle before fleeing on foot.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.