Two kids among three shot in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO — Two children were among three wounded in a drive-by shooting in Auburn Gresham on the South Side Sunday evening, police confirm.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 10-year-old boy, 11-year-old boy and 27-year-old man were in front of a residence on the 8200 block of south Ada Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle passed by and someone fired shots.

The 10-year-old was struck in the ankle and calf and the 11-year-old was struck in the arm, while the 27-year-old was struck in the leg and arm. Both boys were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, and the man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition as well.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, officials with the Chicago Fire Department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.