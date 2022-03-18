CHICAGO — Two young girls have been reported missing on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

Melina Diaz, 13, and her 11-year-old stepsister Hailey Hernandez were last seen early Wednesday morning at Melina’s home in the 6300 block of West Melrose Street.

Hernandez was spending the night there and the family’s backdoor camera had been unplugged and had stopped recording around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police said Melina may have been wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who sees the girls are asked to contact Chicago Area Five police detectives at (312) 746-6554.