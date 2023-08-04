CHICAGO — Two people who were in critical condition after an apartment building fire Monday have succumbed to their injuries.

The medical examiner’s office identified the victims as 45-year-old Ismael Romano and 63-year-old Margarita Romano.

The fire started on the third floor of an apartment building located in the 2100 block of North Marmora Street around 5:00 a.m.

Fire officials said smoke detectors were working because one resident heard the alarm go off. The male resident was able to get most tenants out, while suffering from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters had to rescue people from inside the building. One person was found collapsed on the floor and another was found in bed.

Both individuals were taken to area hospitals in critical condition and suffered cardiac arrest. They were able to be revived but eventually succumbed to their injuries.

The third person is still in fair condition.

CFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.