2 dead in Beach Park shooting

BEACH PARK, Ill. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Beach Park.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on 100th and Wadsworth Road. Lake County police say they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds inside a white Kia that was parked in the garage of the home.

Police attempted to resuscitate both victims, but were unsuccessful.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released by police, but authorities did say they were found in the garage of their residence.

An autopsy for both are schedule for Thursday.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.